Killeen PD, First Cav searching for missing soldier

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help in finding a missing person.

The department is asking the community if anyone has seen a missing soldier – who has not been heard from by his family since August 17.

Family members of 23-year-old Elder Fernandes reported to officers on August 19 that he was last seen by his Staff Sergeant on Monday afternoon, when he dropped him off at his residence located in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen.

Fernandes is approximately 5’4” tall, and weighs approximately 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black army PT shorts and a t-shirt with red athletic shoes.

On Friday, Texas Equusearch announced that it would be sending representatives to help in the search.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who has seen Elder Fernandes or knows his whereabouts to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 200-7905.

The First Cavalry Division is also actively attempting to locate Sergeant Fernandes, who is

a Chemical, Biological, Radiolical, and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.

They report completi ng a search of the entire division area, to include motorpools, parking lots, and headquarters buildings and the unit is in contact with the Soldiers Family, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and civilian law enforcement agencies to help find him as they continue our search.

The Division reports finding him and ensuring his safety is a top priority with the primary concern being for his health and well-being.



This incident is being investigated, and information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department