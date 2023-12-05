KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – Many non-profit organizations across central Texas are working hard to ensure everyone in need is accounted for this holiday season.

“It’s the holidays and people are like, oh, what kind of tree am I going to get? Or what am I going to put in stockings? And then we have people who are like, how are we going to survive?” says Blessed Are Those Who Give Founder and Executive Director Dove Bennett.

The non-profit is calling on the community to help the organization make ends meet.

Initially starting as a peer-to-peer Facebook group financially helping families in Bell and Coryell Counties, the organization now offers several programs to provide hope to those who are in need.

“Our program is meant to, it’s designed to help people who need help. Just making it to the next day. They need help with focusing on their children, on their utilities, on their rent,” says Bennett.

She says they have kicked off a GoFundMe fundraiser with the goal of $8,000.

The money will be used to continue supporting single parents and families, especially during the holiday season.

“That $8,000 is going to cover groceries, utilities, that is going to cover Christmas supplies, Christmas essentials, Christmas gifts, Christmas toys, Christmas jackets, Christmas, you know, just anything to get people through the holidays,” shares Bennett.

Although the state of the economy has dried up grants and donations, according to Bennett, they will continue to help prevent an outbreak of poverty, hardship, and tragedy in their community.

“Send us some prayers, send us, you know, just a community, really. A community would help tremendously for people to not feel alone right now.”

You can find more information on Blessed Are Those Who Give by visiting their Facebook Page here and the GoFundMe me here.