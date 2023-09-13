KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has approved a resolution to join a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding the Texas A-F Accountability system.

The lawsuit that the district is wanting to join is challenging the lack of transparency in the criteria used as part of the A-F Accountability System. This means the data expected to be issued this fall for the 2022-2023 school year will be based on a different set of rules than previous A-F ratings, and making it impossible to compare the ratings from 2022 and 2023 side by side.

This comes as the Texas Education Agency announced Tuesday that the A-F accountability ratings would be delayed a month. The ratings are now expected to be issued in late October.

Killeen ISD says it supports implementing increased standards, but also believes that school districts across Texas should receive adequate notice of how the standards will be applied.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.