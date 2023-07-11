KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Killeen Independent School District students are being recognized on a national level!

The district says that Killeen ISD Career Center students attended the Texas Association of Future Educators National Competition in Orlando, Florida, after earning the title of State Champions earlier this spring. The TAFE National Competitions serve as performance-based events where aspiring educators showcase their expertise, skills and leadership in the field of education.

These competitions also offer a platform for students to demonstrate their abilities through performance-based events. With a mix of team and individual challenges, these competitions provided rising educators with authentic and engaging opportunities to display their creativity, dedication and professionalism. Students have the opportunity to select various projects to compete in, such as Differentiated Lessons, Professional Development and the Educators Rising Moment Speech.

The district says that one outstanding achievement was Anastasia Camden, who, along with her teammates Alyssa Cruz and Antonio Atalig, secured the National Champion title for their work on Ethical Dilemma.

Reflecting on their success, Anastasia shared her excitement, saying, “Preparing for the National level required a lot of hard work, but I felt confident in how our group performed. The anticipation was nerve-racking, and when our names appeared on the semifinalist list, I was thrilled. But when they announced my name as one of the top three, I was absolutely ecstatic.”

(Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

Among the thousands who competed for a chance at nationals, five Killeen ISD students emerged victorious, earning the National Champion title in their respective categories.

Antonio Atalig highlighted the dedication and effort required to compete at this level, stating, “We dedicated countless hours to practice and hard work. Constantly refining our presentation, it was intimidating knowing that the judges held the final decision.”

Anticipation grew as Atalig awaited the announcement of the top three places in the nation. “When they announced 3rd place, my heart raced even faster. Then, as 2nd place was revealed, I began to sweat, holding my breath. Finally, our names were announced. What an incredible feeling! It was the most rewarding experience, validating all our hard work,” he shared.

TAFE Advisor Tina Tamplen expressed pride in each of her students, saying, “They gave their all, putting in 100 percent effort. As an educator, there is no greater joy than witnessing your students challenge themselves and achieve success. I am grateful and overjoyed that they had the opportunity to compete, explore new places, overcome obstacles and challenges, and create lasting memories that will shape their future.”

(Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

(Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

(Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

Career Center Students who attended the National TAFE Competition: