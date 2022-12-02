SAN ANGELO, Texas — On December 1, 2022, around 5:30 p.m. the San Angelo Police Department received information from a Sheriff’s Office in Michigan that a kidnapping suspect was possibly located at a local motel.

Laquita Cavin, TGCS Mug Shot

According to an SAPD press release, Laquita Cavin, 36 years old, had kidnapped a four-year-old child from a supervised visit. SAPD’s “Anti-Crime Unit” quickly responded to the motel and was able to take Cavin into custody without further incident.

The four-year-old child was located during Cavin’s arrest and was unharmed.

Child Protective Services were contacted, and they arrived on the scene to take possession of the child and will work with the reporting agency to return the child to their family.

Cavin was transported and booked into the Tom Green County Jail for a warrant that was issued out of the reporting agency from Michigan.