News

KFC Colonel has his eyes set on plant-based protein

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 08:54 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 08:54 PM CDT

(CNN) - The KFC Colonel has his eyes set on plant-based protein. Kevin Hochiman, president of Kentucky Fried Chicken says they are watching this new industry closely.

  • Some fast-food restaurants are introducing plant-based meats to theirs menus
  • KFC is watching this new food trend and could introduce a new menu item in the future 
  • Plant-based meat proteins are forecasted to become a multi-billion dollar industry in the next few years

Hochiman says KFC is dedicated to their authentic chicken recipe and does not see becoming a part of the major trend at the moment, but the restaurant is continuing to monitor the industry, while learning as much as they can about this market.  

Fast-food chains have recently started offering meatless meat to their customers as an alternative to beef and sausage. Among these chains, Burger King has plans to introduce a meatless whopper by the end of the year.   

While it may sound odd to many, some analysts believe that the plant-based meat protein market could reach 2.5 billion dollars in the United States with estimates putting it at 23 billion dollars globally by 2023. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News