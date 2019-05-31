Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - The KFC Colonel has his eyes set on plant-based protein. Kevin Hochiman, president of Kentucky Fried Chicken says they are watching this new industry closely.

Hochiman says KFC is dedicated to their authentic chicken recipe and does not see becoming a part of the major trend at the moment, but the restaurant is continuing to monitor the industry, while learning as much as they can about this market.

Fast-food chains have recently started offering meatless meat to their customers as an alternative to beef and sausage. Among these chains, Burger King has plans to introduce a meatless whopper by the end of the year.

While it may sound odd to many, some analysts believe that the plant-based meat protein market could reach 2.5 billion dollars in the United States with estimates putting it at 23 billion dollars globally by 2023.