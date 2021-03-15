Keep San Angelo Beautiful to host Great Texas River Cleanup

Courtesy: The City of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Keep San Angelo Beautiful hosts the “Great Texas River Cleanup” on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

To celebrate World Water Day, let’s focus our attention on the Earth’s most vital resource: Clean water sources for all the world’s inhabitants.

We will be cleaning debris, removing trash, and keeping San Angelo beautiful!

Register your team: 325-486-3771 or charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us

Park at 330 S. Irving St. along the river to get supplies. Bags, gloves, and masks will be provided.

