Keep San Angelo Beautiful receives special recognition for yearly work

San Angelo, Texas — Keep San Angelo Beautiful just received a special recognition. The organization received a Gold Star Affiliate Status by nothing short of hard work according to Charlotte Anderson. Executive Director Charlotte Anderson took over her current role last year and ever since, Keep San Angelo Beautiful has kept the ball rolling.

“We put our goals in front of us in the office every single day and work towards accomplishing those objectives that they set forth for us,” Executive Director Charlotte Anderson of Keep San Angelo Beautiful said.

Keep San Angelo Beautiful is an affiliate of keep Texas Beautiful and their goal is to make the state the best place to live, work and play.

“We really want to create awareness and we want to maintain our beautiful places,” Anderson said.

The San Angelo affiliate was a winner out of around 300 affiliates for their Gold Star Affiliate Status which they were awarded based on their activities for the year and those activities align with that of the state organization.

During the yearly hazardous waste event Keep San Angelo Beautiful takes a survey to find out what their priorities will be for that year.

“The priorities became the recycling, they were trees, trash pickups, gardening because we have a lot of gardeners in San Angelo, and then children’s education and beautification,” Anderson said.

While taking initiative over these priorities is what led them to the gold star affiliate status Charlotte Anderson highlights the help of volunteers.

“Our volunteer base is very exciting,” Anderson said. “We’ll have an event, anticipate about 50 people, and then 105 will show up, and your biggest challenge is ‘Do I have enough trash bags for everybody?’”

With every ounce of hard work coming from Keep San Angelo Beautiful and volunteers this title is like a badge of honor for Anderson.

“It’s just something you want to strive for excellence, and, you know, let your community know that you’re working every day,” Anderson said.

On top of receiving a gold star affiliate status, Keep San Angelo Beautiful also received a Governors Community Achievement award for all of the different projects they do in and for the city.