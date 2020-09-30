Keep San Angelo Beautiful receives grant, 100 trees to be planted around town

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) announced on September 29, 2020 that the organization was awarded a grant from the Apache Tree Grant Program.

This grant will make 100 trees available to KSAB. Those trees will be planted around the San Angelo community in early November.

According to KSAB the Apache Tree Grant Program is in its 15th year and has provided

more than 4.7 million trees across 17 states since 2005.

“Apache’s Tree Grant Program is core to who we are as a company, ” Apache’s Chief Executive Officer and President John J. Christmann IV said.

If you would like to get involved with Keep San Angelo Beautiful, you can contact the Executive Director, Charlotte Anderson at 325-486-3771 or charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us.