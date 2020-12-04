Keep San Angelo Beautiful completes many projects since it was created in February 2020, plants to finish the year with bicycle giveaway

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Keep San Angelo Beautiful organization, or KSAB, has only been around since February of this year, however, they’ve already made a big impact on the community.

On Friday, December 4, 2020, they announced they received a grant which will be used to extend their children’s program to include more education and a bicycle giveaway just in time for the holidays.

Charlotte Anderson is the Executive Director of KSAB. She says the organization has done a lot for the community despite being in the midst of a pandemic and only being operational for a short period of time.

“I think this vision has come to life, that Harry Thomas had, of bringing back our Keep San Angelo Beautiful programs. Our first Household Hazardous Waste event was just wonderful we had a great turnout. We saw over 350 cars and we took out of our landfill about 44,000 pounds of trash. I wish we could have seen everybody. We did turn away about 150 cars so we’re already planning for next year. Our event will be funded to include probably 450 to 500 vehicles,” Anderson said.

Another milestone for KSAB this year was receiving another grant for trees.

“We did receive a grant from the Apache Corporation where we received a grant for 100 trees to distribute in San Angelo and we’re very happy to report that all of the schools were given trees to beautify their campuses. And these are great trees that are indigenous to our region they’ll provide 45-foot canopies, clean air, and better environments around our schools,” Anderson said.

KSAB also had a clean-up where volunteers split into groups and cleaned eight high traffic areas of San Angelo.

“Our fall sweep project was our first annual clean-up it started very small but grew very quickly, we had over 100 volunteers that represented about 12 different businesses and in our two-hour clean-up we removed about 1,300 pounds of trash which is equivalent to what the City removes in two weeks. So, we had a great time, had some wonderful items collected including a 100-dollar bill that we all wished was real but it was fake,” Anderson said.

KSAB’s latest project includes education and instilling environmentally friendly practices in today’s youth.

“We’re very excited to tell you about our Keep Texas Beautiful green bag grant we got from HEB. These funds will be used with our children’s program which is KSAB Jr. Ambassadors,” Anderson said.

In addition to San Angelo, the affiliate communities of Alpine, Angelina County, Grapevine, Laredo, Mansfield, Odessa, Orange County, Pharr, and Richwood also received a Green Bag Grant.

“We are thankful for sponsors like H-E-B who support our efforts to clean and beautify communities around Texas. We cannot wait to see the projects our affiliates are able to complete with help from our Green Bag Grants,” Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful, said.

“Part of our mission is to create clean, green, beautiful spaces through art, science, and education. This program will bring an education to our kids in the YMCA after school program. So, they will get education on recycling, the environment, and then we will also draw for bicycles. Our hope is that they will equate the adventure and excitement and exploration of a bicycle which can be made with plastics and metals that have been recycled. Through this funding we will be able to provide a bicycle on each elementary campus,” Anderson said.

To learn more about KSAB and how you can help, visit their website.

You can also contact Keep San Angelo Beautiful at (325) 486-3771 or email charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us.