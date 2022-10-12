SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Keep San Angelo Beautiful Fall Sweep had a monumental success on October 8, 2022, having collected over a ton of trash.

This marked the third annual Fall Sweep with about 400 participants, a 100 percent increase from last year’s Fall Sweep at a little over 200 participants.

The Executive Director of KSAB, Charlotte Anderson, said, “we’re just real excited to offer an avenue for people to give back to the community.”

KSAB released their recap of the event including:

35 teams participated

About 400 participants in total

28 different locations cleaned

242 lunches provided

280 bags of trash collected weighing 2,040 lbs or 1.02 tons of trash collected

During the event, participants competed in different categories and the winner were:

Most Interesting find: Queen CD

Best spirit: Girl Scouts

Toughest Team: Navy Cheifs-Diaz

Best Host: Buffalo Wild Wings

Keep a look out for November 19, 2022, for another tire collection event hosted by KSAB.