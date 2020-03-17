‘Keep it simple’ Abilene mom tells parents with kids at home during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, TEXAS (KRBC)- Abilene ISD and Wylie ISD this morning an extension of their district-wide shutdowns through this Friday. Officials say they will re-evaluate Wednesday for a potential additional extension. But for many parents, the question is what to do with this free time.

Abilene sixth-grader Aiden is waiting while the adults plan what to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Every Friday before this happened, like a group of like 10 or 15 people would go to Max Air and just hang out and do all kinds of stuff, and now all the parents keep stopping it and making sure no one gets close to each other,” said Aiden.

“I’m sure students would love to have the end of the year extended, but we do operate at an unprecedented time here of not knowing when we’re going to be back? It could impact the end of the school year.”

For many parents, this means scrambling to watch their kids at home full-time, but for mother of 2 Brandi Kaufmann, this is nothing new. Kaufmann homeschooled her kids Aiden and Evan this past school year.

“I have more of an ‘un-schooling approach’ if you will, which gets a bad rap. But, really that means you really look at your child and what they’re interested in and you dig deep into that.

Her philosophy is “keep it simple–keep it fun.”

“We would follow just like math into reading and pretty much we were done by noon every day and just dedicate a good 3 to 4 hours to school and then we have the afternoon to do what we wanted to do.”

Kaufmann says she going to continue planning to keep her kids creative, active and engaged.

“I mean I guess we’ll just have to play it week by week. I don’t know. I have only one week plan.”