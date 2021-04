Kara James with the Moebius Fun Run and Walk talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming 5K & 1 Mile Moebius Fun Run & Walk to be held Saturday, May 22nd at 6:00 p.m.

Registration is open now and you can do so by going here.

The Run & Walk will be held at 315 E. Twohig, the City Park, behind Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom.