Jury selected for man accused of murdering woman, putting body in dumpster

The jury was chosen Friday afternoon just before 2 p.m. Tom Green County Citizens summoned for jury duty reported Friday morning to 391st District Judge Brad Goodwin’s courtroom.

Andres Rios Ramirez, 32, is charged with the March 20, 2018 murder of Camille Garcia, 24.

According to court documents, on March 20, 2018, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person who lived in the 1000 block of Cactus Lane. The caller said they had discovered a body in a dumpster. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers conducted the investigation. Garcia was identified later that day and her body was sent to Lubbock, Texas for an autopsy. The autopsy was completed March 21 and stated her cause of death was from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

According to records, on March 21, Ramirez was pulled over by a Tom Green County Deputy. Ramirez was arrested for not having a driver’s license. A loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol was also found in the vehicle. Records state that after waiving his Miranda rights, Ramirez confessed to shooting Garcia in a home in the 600 block of Antonio Street in San Angelo. In a confession statement, Ramirez included that gun found in the vehicle he was driving was the gun used in the shooting.

Ramirez has been in the Tom Green County Jail since March 21, 2018 on a $250,000 bond.

The trial will begin Monday morning. In earlier pre-trial hearings, 51st District Attorney Alison Palmer estimated the trial would last one week.