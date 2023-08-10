SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Braden Peiser is only 18 years old and living his dreams. He is heading to The University of Kentucky this fall to join the rifle program on a full-ride academic and rifle scholarship — a small-town boy leaving to achieve his big dreams.

“It feels great I’m looking forward to the new atmosphere. I love Lexington. It has some of that small town feel to it despite the size,” Peiser said.

His sport is officially called Olympic-style sports shooting, and he competes in the rifle event.

“We have two events inside the rifle category: air rifle, which is 60 shots standing match, and then small board, which is a 60 shot 3 position match, 20 shots kneeling, 20 shots prone and 20 shots standing,” Peiser said.

By competing in these events he has accomplished quite a lot. He is a junior world champion, his USA shooting team holds a world record and he has competed at several international competitions.

“I shot my first international match in 2018, qualified for the national team the summer prior and from then on I’ve shot 5 or 6 international matches and won 4 or 5 international medals in them,” Peiser said.

His love for this sport started at a young age and can be traced back to his family.

“I grew up hunting and shooting with my family and found somewhere where there was practice for this 4H Club that had started up and did that for a year. I got into USA shooting from a family from Brady, shot a couple of practice matches with them and then a qualifying match for national junior Olympics, and I shot that match there, and I was hooked after that,” Peiser said.

Peiser’s father has been supportive of his son every step of the way. His father turned an old batting cage into a shooting range for his son to practice in right in their backyard.

Now that the fall semester is quickly approaching, not only will Peiser have the responsibility of being a full-time student, but he will also be competing in the Olympic trials in Columbus, Georgia, on Sept. 28.