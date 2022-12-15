SAN ANGELO, Texas — Judge Steve Floyd has announced his retirement after over 30 years of service to Tom Green County.

Several governmental employees, coworkers, friends and family attended Floyd’s retirement reception as he received several awards, accolades and going away gifts.

Floyd has also served as the County Justice of the Peace and Tom Green County Commissioner.

“I’m absolutely humbled by the turnout today for my retirement party here within the commissioner’s courtroom, ,” said Floyd, “The people not only within the county but within the community that makes this place what it is and really as much as anything were my work partners and colleagues in getting things done and it was quite humbling and I am honored I get that. I thank the citizens of Tom Green County for the opportunity to get to serve.”

Judge Floyd said he will get to help with a family business after retirement.