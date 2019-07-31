Judge sentences Chelsea Strube to probation after arson conviction

This morning a judge sentenced Chelsea Strube to long term probation.

This comes after a jury convicted her of arson — a second degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The arson incident happened on September 8, 2015 when a vehicle fire happened at the parking lot near the Deadhorse Bar in downtown San Angelo.

The vehicle involved belonged to Shelby Seiler, a friend of Strube’s ex-boyfriend Brendan Farnsworth.

Seiler had told then arson investigator Karla Steppe that she suspected Chelsea Strube was behind the vehicle fire and that Strube drove a red Ford Mustang. A witness that night also told Steppe he saw a suspicious red Mustang in the alley nearby just moments after seeing the vehicle fire.

Days later, fire investigators went to Strube’s home, where she allowed them to search her red Ford Mustang. Inside, investigators found a bag with the words “big bag of crazy” on the front. The bag containted matches, gloves and tools — items that investigators believed incriminated Strube.

The trial lasted 5 days. After a few hours of deliberation the jury found her guilty. It took them one day to asess her punishment.

Among the terms Judge Brock Jones set for Chelsea Strube are:

-Completion of 300 hours of community service

-Anger management courses

-No contact with the victim

Strube will also have to pay a $10,000 fine