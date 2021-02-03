Joint-Law Enforcement Taskforce searching for Missing Endangered San Angelo Man

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have assembled a multi-agency taskforce to aid in the search of a missing medically endangered San Angelo man.

26-year-old Kevin Minzenmayer, who was reported missing around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, was last seen by family members around 9:00 p.m. on January 29, 2021.

Kevin Minzenmayer

Photo Coutresy: San Angelo Police Department

Kevin had access to a white 2005 Nissan Titan with a Texas license plate ending in 8830. He is a white male, bald with blue eyes, approximately 5’11”, and 300 lbs. Kevin was last seen wearing a light-blue or gray T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Kevin suffers from a chronic brain disorder that requires medication.

Evidence suggests that Kevin may have recently been around area lakes and parks. If you have information about his whereabouts or if you recall seeing Kevin or the Nissan truck, please contact San Angelo Public Safety Communications at (325) 657-4315. If you encounter Kevin, please call 9-1-1 as he is in need of medical intervention.

Police issued the first Missing Endangered Person Alert for Kevin through Nixle and social media accounts shortly after receiving the missing person report.

