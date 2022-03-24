SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s local bakers and mixologist will be making Girl Scout Cookie-inspired creations with the Girl Scouts of Central Texas at the Cactus Hotel Ballroom on Friday, March 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Those that attend will enjoy samples from bakers and mixologists such as Shelli Carter of Carter’s Sugar Shop or Hannah Barfield of Zero One Alehouse.

After spending time trying all the cookie-inspired drinks and treats, participants will be able to vote on their favorites. Those selected will then receive top reviews from celebrity judges.

Bakers Helen Keith, Shelli Carter, Earl Mulley, Edwina Cervantez, Wynter Taylor and Madeline Arsulowicz will all be creating delicious and savory treats for the event.

Participants will also be able to enjoy cocktails from Marcus Constancio, Max Moreno, John Ragel and Hannah Barfield.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Girl Scouts of Central Texas website.

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas regime covers 46 Texas counties and is made up of 15,000 girls along with nearly 10,000 volunteers.