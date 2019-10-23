Join the conversation with KSAN Storm Team’s new weekly weather chat web series every Tuesday night!

The KSAN Storm Team has launched a weekly chat web series that will stream live on Facebook and www.conchovalleyhomepage.com. Nothing is off limits when it comes to weather!

On Tuesday October 23, 2019, KSAN’s chief meteorologist Chris Ramirez and meteorologist Aaron Ayers streamed a preview episode to give viewers a taste on what to expect. Check out the webcast above!

From here at home in the Concho Valley to weather happenings around the nation, KSAN’s meteorologists are talking about it all!

You can participate and join the conversation on Facebook live from the KSAN News Facebook page every Tuesday night at 9:10pm.

There might be an interactive game involved which you can participate at home!

Viewers are welcomed to suggest topics or ask questions.

Don’t worry if you miss an episode! All episodes can be accessed on www.conchovalleyhomepage.com