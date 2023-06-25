SAN ANGELO, TX— The San Angelo Country Club hosted the final round of the 64th Men’s Golf Partnership Tournament Sunday evening, where a pair of champions were crowned.

John Hudson and Colton Williams took home first place. The duo finished shot 66 in the final round.

Andrew Moroles and Trip Wallace finished second place in the Championship flight, scoring 71 in the final round.

This isn’t the first time these two men have captured this title, making this victory feel a little sweeter. In 2020, Hudson and Williams captured the 61st San Angelo Country Club Men’s Partnership, making that their third consecutive victory.

“It’s fun. We are getting a little older, and the competition is getting younger. Today was tough. It’s probably as hard as I have seen the course play. It’s fun to go out and get the job done. We had a good time today,” said Hudson.

“Today felt good. I just told his wife I’ve been wondering if we’d ever do it again for the last two or three years. It feels good to get one more because this may be our last,” said Williams.