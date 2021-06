SAN ANGELO, Texas — A John Deere Cotton picker that was too wide for the overpass at Loop 306 and Highway 67 near Howard College struck the guardrail and concrete barrier shortly after 3:00 PM, according to police.

Police say the cotton picker was attempting to cross the overpass that connects Highway 67 and Loop 306 only to find that the vehicle was too wide to fit.

No injuries were reported and police are not issuing any citations. Traffic was still blocked on the overpass as of this writing.