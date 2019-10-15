Jeremy Dace Perez enters guilty plea to murder charge, sentenced to 40 years in prison

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Jeremy Dace Perez, 27, pleaded guilty to murder in Judge Ben Woodward’s court on Tuesday, October 15. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $21,000 in restitution jointly with his co-defendants.

The victim’s sister, Alexis Martinez, was in the courtroom and read a letter to Perez on behalf of the family. In part, she said losing her brother means “waking up with an emptiness. Questioning ‘why him?’ ‘Why my brother?'” She also noted hearing her mother scream her brother’s name. She ended addressing Perez directly saying, “I hope you never find peace.”

Perez will be given credit for time served dating back when he was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on November 16, 2017. He will remain in the Tom Green County Jail until he is transferred to a state facility.

Case history:

According to court documents, San Angelo Police officers responded to 1320 E. 24th Street just before 3:00 a.m. on October 28, 2017 in regards to a shooting. A man approached the officers and told them he had been pistol whipped and another man, Andrew Martinez, had been shot. Martinez was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead by medical staff a short time later.

A witness told police he had taken a female to America’s Best Value Inn in San Angelo to drop her off so she could visit a female friend. That’s when the victim was approached by three males. The witness knew two of the men and identified them as Antonio Flores and a 15-year-old juvenile. The other man had a covering over his face and the victim said he did not know who he was. After the juvenile hit the victim in the face with a .45 caliber pistol, the men demanded the victim take them to see Martinez. The victim told police he knew Martinez owed a woman named Monica money for methamphetamine but didn’t think the men would harm Martinez. The group then left in the victim’s car and the victim drove them to the 24th Street location where Martinez was outside.

Jeremy Dace Perez

The victim said that’s when a fight began and the man wearing a covering over his face shot Martinez at point blank range. Then, the shooter, also known as “Bones,” allegedly took off running. Flores, the juvenile, and the victim then got back into the victim’s car and began looking for “Bones.” The victim said he needed to check on Martinez and let the two other men take his car to continue their search.

The juvenile was stopped by police later that night during a lawful traffic stop. He was taken to the police department and voluntarily spoke with authorities. He said he was at America’s Best Value Inn but said he did not shoot the victim and was in the car the whole time.

Antonio Flores

Flores was also taken to the police department, mirandized, and agreed to speak to authorities. Flores told police Martinez owed money to a woman named Monica. Flores said he saw the victim’s vehicle at America’s Best Value Inn and believed that Martinez was also at the motel. Flores said he was mad at Martinez and wanted to fight with “bare hands.” Flores said he, the juvenile, and “Bones” went up to the victim and got in his car. When they arrived at the 24th Street location, Flores said he wanted to fight Martinez but saw “Bones,” who was then identified as Jeremy Dace Perez, go up to Martinez. Flores said he didn’t know why Perez went up to Martinez and that the juvenile stayed in the victim’s car. Flores said after shots were fired, Perez ran away and the men began looking for him.