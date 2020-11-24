‘Jeopardy!’ to resume production Nov. 30 with Ken Jennings as first in ‘series of interim guest hosts’

UNDATED: Ken Jennings poses in this undated handout photo. Jennings finally lost on Jeopardy after becoming the biggest money winner in TV game show history, earning $2,520,700 over a 74-game run. The show was broadcast on November 30. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — “Jeopardy!” will resume production on Nov. 30 with a series of interim guests following the death of host Alex Trebek earlier this month.

Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the hit game show with 74 wins, will be the first interim host, according to the show.

“Alex [Trebek] believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved,” said “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Mike Richards.

We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced. pic.twitter.com/0MdGqnzp3R — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 23, 2020

Trebek was battling pancreatic cancer at the time of his death. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and announced his diagnosis publicly in March 2019.

He had been host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984 and continued to host the show throughout his chemotherapy treatment.

His death prompted an outpouring of remembrances from viewers, entertainers, and world leaders.