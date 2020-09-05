Jeep roll over ended in no injuries thanks to all passengers wearing seat belts

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident today around 2:40 P.M., off of Loop 306 Eastbound near Microtel Inn and Suites. The incident involved a red Jeep Wrangler and a car hauler semi-truck.

The Jeep was exiting the loop as the semi was heading Eastbound on the service road. Another vehicle stopped, not allowing the semi enough time to slow down, so the semi went around the car causing the car hauler to side swipe the Jeep. The Jeep rolled over on its side and landed on the right hand side of the service road.

Officer Schneider stated that, miraculously, no one was injured. The Jeep had no hard or soft top on it at the time of the wreck, leaving the driver and passengers completely exposed. The 4 young men who were in the Jeep were all wearing their seat belts which the officer accredits as the reason why no one was seriously injured in this case. No citations were given at the time of the incident.

• 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Sonrisas Trails in need of volunteers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Coronavirus outbreak has disrupted meetings and classes for organizations across the Concho…

• Family celebrates official ‘Adoption Day’ after 622 days

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A family celebrated their official “Adoption Day” on August 31, 2020. KSAN and KLST Photojournalist…

• Angelo State reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19 after return of results from 4-day testing event in August

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has reported that 17 students and school personnel tested positive for C…

• TGC Health Department confirms 61st death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed that a 61st patient has died from causes r…

• ASU professors contribute to first open source AP US History textbook

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three Angelo State University professors have contributed to the first open source AP US History t…