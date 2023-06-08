SAN ANGELO, TX— After the departure of former head coach and athletic director Shay Easterwood, a new leading man, Jaron Roberts, has been named the head football coach to lead the Bulldogs.

Roberts graduated from Comanche High School in 2003 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Studies from Tarleton State University in 2007. He has 16 years of teaching and coaching experience at Wellington ISD, Falls City ISD, Merkel ISD, and Stamford ISD.

Along with the head coaching position, the assistant coaching role has been filled by Anthony Thomas. Thomas earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Angelo State University in 2019. He has two years of coaching experience with Glenn Middle School in San Angelo. Thomas will be a middle school teacher and assistant coach alongside Roberts at Brady High School.