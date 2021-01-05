January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month, here’s how you can participate

January has been proclaimed as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month. President Trump posted his thoughts about the issue on the official website of the White House.

In the proclamation, he stated that during his time in office, more than 5,000 human traffickers have been arrested and more than 1,600 investigations have been launched. More legislation is also on the books now to help bring the criminals to justice.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has also signed more legislation and launched new campaigns to bring awareness to the issue and protection to victims.

While more light has been shed on the ongoing global issue within in the last couple of years, there are still some misconceptions. Human trafficking is not always related to sexual crimes. Making someone work for little or no pay and in harsh conditions also falls under the human trafficking umbrella.

This month there are several ways you can help raise awareness within your communities. One way is to participate in the Department of Homeland Security’s Wear Blue Day Campaign on January 11. You can wear blue and post about it on social media. Along with your photo, you can share accurate information from the agencies and organizations dedicated to fighting human trafficking.