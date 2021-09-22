Jail logs: September 22, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1

Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm: 1

Unlawful Carrying a Weapon: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction: 1

Possession: 7

Theft of Property: 1

Alcohol – Minor in Possession: 3

Alcohol – DUI: 1

Failure to Yield Right-of-Way Emergency Vehicle: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 3

Walking with Traffic: 1

Misc Seat Belt – Child(ren) Under 8 Years-of-age: 1

Failure to Stop at Designated Point at Red Light: 1

Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1

Failure to Yield Right-of-way: 1

Misc Vacate Closest Lane to Emergency Vehicle/Tow Truck: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Misc VPTA: 2

Misc FTA: 4

Misc Littering: 1

Misc COMM: 1

COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL

Booking #:

435675

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 5:16 am

Charges:

41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR IN POSSESSION

54999999 ALCOHOL – DUI

54999999 FTYROW EMERGENCY VEHICLE

$1486.00

LOPEZ, JONATHON

Booking #:

435674

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 5:08 am

Charges:

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR IN POSSESSION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X3

MISC VPTA X1

$1724.00

CHAVEZ, ALFREDO

Booking #:

435673

Booking Date:

09-22-2021 – 4:58 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR IN POSSESSION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

$2442.00

ROMERO, SYLVESTRE

Booking #:

435672

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 10:20 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

SALAZAR, ESTEVAN

Booking #:

435671

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 9:05 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990016 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

$30000.00

GONZALES, NOEL

Booking #:

435670

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 8:42 pm

Charges:

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC CPFX2

MISC FTAX3

$1870.00

HALEY, LONNIE

Booking #:

435669

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 8:29 pm

Charges:

MISC FTA

MISC LITTERING

$1064.00

MENDOZA, SANTANA

Booking #:

435668

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 6:39 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA X1

$502.00

NELSON, CAITLYN

Booking #:

435667

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 5:41 pm

Charges:

35990231 POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J41934669 SPEEDING, J41934670 NO DL J41934671 NO INSURANCE (ICON)

$250.00

DOTSON, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

435666

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 3:32 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 3

No Bond

JONES, JAWUN

Booking #:

435665

Release Date:

09-21-2021 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 2:29 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

REMOLE, DAVID

Booking #:

435664

Release Date:

09-21-2021 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 2:26 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

DELAROSA, DESTINY

Booking #:

435663

Release Date:

09-21-2021 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 12:57 pm

Charges:

MISC FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT RED LIGHT

MISC FAILURE TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

MISC SEAT BELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA

MISC VACATE CLOSEST LANE TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE/TOW TRUCK

MISC VPTA X7

$9446.00

WRIGHT, JUDY

Booking #:

435662

Release Date:

09-21-2021 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2021 – 11:05 am

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

No Bond

