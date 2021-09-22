Jail logs: September 22, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1
- Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm: 1
- Unlawful Carrying a Weapon: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction: 1
- Possession: 7
- Theft of Property: 1
- Alcohol – Minor in Possession: 3
- Alcohol – DUI: 1
- Failure to Yield Right-of-Way Emergency Vehicle: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 3
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Misc Seat Belt – Child(ren) Under 8 Years-of-age: 1
- Failure to Stop at Designated Point at Red Light: 1
- Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
- Failure to Yield Right-of-way: 1
- Misc Vacate Closest Lane to Emergency Vehicle/Tow Truck: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Misc VPTA: 2
- Misc FTA: 4
- Misc Littering: 1
- Misc COMM: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
435675
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 5:16 am
Charges:
41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR IN POSSESSION
54999999 ALCOHOL – DUI
54999999 FTYROW EMERGENCY VEHICLE
$1486.00
LOPEZ, JONATHON
Booking #:
435674
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 5:08 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR IN POSSESSION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA X1
$1724.00
CHAVEZ, ALFREDO
Booking #:
435673
Booking Date:
09-22-2021 – 4:58 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 ALCOHOL – MINOR IN POSSESSION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
$2442.00
ROMERO, SYLVESTRE
Booking #:
435672
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
SALAZAR, ESTEVAN
Booking #:
435671
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 9:05 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990016 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$30000.00
GONZALES, NOEL
Booking #:
435670
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC CPFX2
MISC FTAX3
$1870.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
435669
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA
MISC LITTERING
$1064.00
MENDOZA, SANTANA
Booking #:
435668
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
NELSON, CAITLYN
Booking #:
435667
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
35990231 POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J41934669 SPEEDING, J41934670 NO DL J41934671 NO INSURANCE (ICON)
$250.00
DOTSON, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
435666
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 3
No Bond
JONES, JAWUN
Booking #:
435665
Release Date:
09-21-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REMOLE, DAVID
Booking #:
435664
Release Date:
09-21-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DELAROSA, DESTINY
Booking #:
435663
Release Date:
09-21-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
MISC FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT RED LIGHT
MISC FAILURE TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
MISC SEAT BELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA
MISC VACATE CLOSEST LANE TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE/TOW TRUCK
MISC VPTA X7
$9446.00
WRIGHT, JUDY
Booking #:
435662
Release Date:
09-21-2021 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-21-2021 – 11:05 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597