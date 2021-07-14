Jail logs: July 14, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Possession: 2

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Criminal Trespass: 4

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2

Misc US Marshall Hold: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Information: 1

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

BORNHORST, AMI

Booking #:

434561

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 4:29 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

GUINN, CORY

Booking #:

434560

Booking Date:

07-14-2021 – 3:32 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$2000.00

CARTHORNE, WILLIAM

Booking #:

434559

Booking Date:

07-13-2021 – 10:08 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CONSTANCIO, SERENA

Booking #:

434558

Booking Date:

07-13-2021 – 9:27 pm

Charges:

35990127 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G DRUG FREE ZONE

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

MCDONALD, JOHN

Booking #:

434556

Booking Date:

07-13-2021 – 5:33 pm

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

TALAMANTEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434557

Booking Date:

07-13-2021 – 5:22 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

MORENO, CRUZ

Booking #:

434555

Release Date:

07-13-2021 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-13-2021 – 5:18 pm

Charges:

13990031 J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ARREOSOLA, SANDRA

Booking #:

434554

Release Date:

07-13-2021 – 8:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-13-2021 – 3:30 pm

Charges:

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

WATSON, KAYLA

Booking #:

434553

Booking Date:

07-13-2021 – 11:52 am

Charges:

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

REESE, ANDRE

Booking #:

434552

Booking Date:

07-13-2021 – 10:35 am

Charges:

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

No Bond

JOHNSON, JERROD

Booking #:

434551

Release Date:

07-13-2021 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-13-2021 – 9:12 am

Charges:

48990009 COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

