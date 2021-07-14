Jail logs: July 14, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
- Possession: 2
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 4
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
- Misc US Marshall Hold: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Information: 1
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
BORNHORST, AMI
Booking #:
434561
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 4:29 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
GUINN, CORY
Booking #:
434560
Booking Date:
07-14-2021 – 3:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
CARTHORNE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
434559
Booking Date:
07-13-2021 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CONSTANCIO, SERENA
Booking #:
434558
Booking Date:
07-13-2021 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
35990127 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G DRUG FREE ZONE
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
MCDONALD, JOHN
Booking #:
434556
Booking Date:
07-13-2021 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
TALAMANTEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434557
Booking Date:
07-13-2021 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MORENO, CRUZ
Booking #:
434555
Release Date:
07-13-2021 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-13-2021 – 5:18 pm
Charges:
13990031 J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ARREOSOLA, SANDRA
Booking #:
434554
Release Date:
07-13-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-13-2021 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
434553
Booking Date:
07-13-2021 – 11:52 am
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
REESE, ANDRE
Booking #:
434552
Booking Date:
07-13-2021 – 10:35 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
JOHNSON, JERROD
Booking #:
434551
Release Date:
07-13-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-13-2021 – 9:12 am
Charges:
48990009 COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597