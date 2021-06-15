Jail Log: June 15, 2021; murder, smuggling of persons tops the report

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Susan Humphrey

Susan Humphrey was taken into custody on Monday, June 14, 2021 for warrants issued in Howard County.

Humphrey is charged with murder and is being held without bond at the Tom Green County Jail.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Murder: 1
  • Smuggling of Persons: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Assault/Family Violence: 3
  • Driving Under the Influence: 1
  • Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1
  • Jumping Bail/Failure to Appear – Felony: 1
  • No Driver License: 1
  • Bench Warrant: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Theft of Property < $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Information: 1

LOPEZ, JR., SAUL
Booking #:
434108
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
54999999 DUI – MINOR
$524.00
GUTIERREZ, GILBERTO
Booking #:
434107
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 2:28 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1124.00
WICKSON, CAMERON
Booking #:
434106
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
MAUPIN, ANNA
Booking #:
434105
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX3
MISC FTA
$1916.60
HUMPHREY, SUSAN
Booking #:
434104
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
No Bond
COMSTOCK, REBECCA
Booking #:
434103
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$11500.00
ROBERTSON, DONNI
Booking #:
434102
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$3500.00
TORRES, JAQUELINE
Booking #:
434101
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
58990006 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2500.00
KIRK, KELSI
Booking #:
434100
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
REESE, BARNEY
Booking #:
434099
Release Date:
06-15-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
ROGERS, MARQUE
Booking #:
434098
Release Date:
06-14-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ESPINOZA, ANGELICA
Booking #:
434096
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
434095
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 3:18 pm
Charges:
35990003 Bench Warrant
No Bond
WALKER, CHRISTOHER
Booking #:
434094
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434093
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 10:45 am
Charges:
13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MARTINEZ, XHAVIER
Booking #:
434092
Release Date:
06-14-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 10:36 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
Jimenez, Antonio
Booking #:
434091
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 9:09 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
JIMENEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
434090
Release Date:
06-14-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 8:53 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

