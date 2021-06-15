Jail Log: June 15, 2021; murder, smuggling of persons tops the report

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Susan Humphrey

Susan Humphrey was taken into custody on Monday, June 14, 2021 for warrants issued in Howard County.

Humphrey is charged with murder and is being held without bond at the Tom Green County Jail.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Murder: 1

Smuggling of Persons: 1

Possession: 7

Public Intoxication: 2

Assault/Family Violence: 3

Driving Under the Influence: 1

Forgery of a Financial Instrument: 1

Jumping Bail/Failure to Appear – Felony: 1

No Driver License: 1

Bench Warrant: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Theft of Property < $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Information: 1

