Jail Log: January 3, 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault — 2
  • Criminal Trespass — 1
  • Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 1
  • Evading Arrest — 1
  • Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intent to Give False Info — 1
  • Public Intoxication/DWI — 4
  • Possession — 10
  • Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance — 1
  • Misc — 4
  • Resisting Arrest — 3
  • Terroristic Threat Family/Household — 1
  • Theft — 1

Friday, January 3, 2020

SUBIA, RUBEN
Booking #:
425746
Booking Date:
01-03-2020 – 5:38 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BROOKS, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
425745
Booking Date:
01-03-2020 – 4:16 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BRAZEAL, BRADY
Booking #:
425744
Booking Date:
01-03-2020 – 3:13 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
HILL, EMMITT
Booking #:
425743
Release Date:
01-03-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
01-03-2020 – 12:53 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
View Profile >>>
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
425742
Release Date:
01-03-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
01-03-2020 – 12:49 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HANNA, SCOTT
Booking #:
425741
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2124.00
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, PETER
Booking #:
425740
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
View Profile >>>
CONTRERAS, GABRIEL
Booking #:
425739
Release Date:
01-03-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
$500.00
View Profile >>>
PHILIPP, HAROLD
Booking #:
425738
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 6:03 pm
Charges:
23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990023 RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSSESSION/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTAx2
$2706.00
View Profile >>>
BRACKEEN, JEREMEY
Booking #:
425737
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
smith, chelcie
Booking #:
425736
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
48010006 *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SPRUIELL, XAVIER
Booking #:
425735
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
48990009 *MTR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
View Profile >>>
VERRA, RIGOBERTO
Booking #:
425734
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
View Profile >>>
CASTANEDA, OMAR
Booking #:
425733
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 1:36 pm
Charges:
35990005 *J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
$250000.00
View Profile >>>
CAMPBELL, KELLER
Booking #:
425732
Release Date:
01-02-2020 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 1:00 pm
Charges:
35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CATHEY, COREY
Booking #:
425731
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 11:31 am
Charges:
54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BUTLER, MARVIN
Booking #:
425730
Release Date:
01-02-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 9:18 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
View Profile >>>
 
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Rep. Drew Darby to join Congressional Candidate August Pfluger for major campaign announcement
SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Monday, January 6th, State Representative Drew Darby (R-San Angelo) will join Republican…

• Chamber to host 104th Annual Banquet
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce will host its 104th Annual Banquet on Thursday, January 23 at …

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, January 3rd, Saturday, January 4th, and Sunday, January 5th
Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Concho Valley residents celebrating a…

• Out-the-door Forecast for Friday, January 3rd
You may want to consider grabbing the jacket as you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the upper…

• How to stick with your New Year’s fitness resolution
SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to get back in shape, experts say one of the hardest parts…

• KLST Weather Forecast; January 2, 2020
Another night of overcast conditions as a cold front moves into our area. This cold front will mostly be dry but we…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.