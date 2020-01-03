Jail Log: January 3, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault — 2
- Criminal Trespass — 1
- Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 1
- Evading Arrest — 1
- Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intent to Give False Info — 1
- Public Intoxication/DWI — 4
- Possession — 10
- Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance — 1
- Misc — 4
- Resisting Arrest — 3
- Terroristic Threat Family/Household — 1
- Theft — 1
Friday, January 3, 2020
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990023 RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSSESSION/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTAx2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
More Stories for you
• Rep. Drew Darby to join Congressional Candidate August Pfluger for major campaign announcement
SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Monday, January 6th, State Representative Drew Darby (R-San Angelo) will join Republican…
• Chamber to host 104th Annual Banquet
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce will host its 104th Annual Banquet on Thursday, January 23 at …
• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, January 3rd, Saturday, January 4th, and Sunday, January 5th
Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Concho Valley residents celebrating a…
• Out-the-door Forecast for Friday, January 3rd
You may want to consider grabbing the jacket as you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the upper…
• How to stick with your New Year’s fitness resolution
SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to get back in shape, experts say one of the hardest parts…
• KLST Weather Forecast; January 2, 2020
Another night of overcast conditions as a cold front moves into our area. This cold front will mostly be dry but we…