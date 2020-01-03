Jail Log: January 3, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault — 2

Criminal Trespass — 1

Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 1

Evading Arrest — 1

Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intent to Give False Info — 1

Public Intoxication/DWI — 4

Possession — 10

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance — 1

Misc — 4

Resisting Arrest — 3

Terroristic Threat Family/Household — 1

Theft — 1

Friday, January 3, 2020

SUBIA, RUBEN Booking #: 425746 Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 5:38 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond View Profile >>>

BROOKS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 425745 Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 4:16 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond View Profile >>>

BRAZEAL, BRADY Booking #: 425744 Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 3:13 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

HILL, EMMITT Booking #: 425743 Release Date: 01-03-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 12:53 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $962.00 View Profile >>>

GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 425742 Release Date: 01-03-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 12:49 am Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond View Profile >>>

HANNA, SCOTT Booking #: 425741 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 11:19 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2124.00 View Profile >>>

GARCIA, PETER Booking #: 425740 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 11:01 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $420.00 View Profile >>>

CONTRERAS, GABRIEL Booking #: 425739 Release Date: 01-03-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 9:04 pm Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD $500.00 View Profile >>>

PHILIPP, HAROLD Booking #: 425738 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 6:03 pm Charges: 23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990023 RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSSESSION/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTAx2 $2706.00 View Profile >>>

BRACKEEN, JEREMEY Booking #: 425737 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 5:38 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond View Profile >>>

smith, chelcie Booking #: 425736 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 4:47 pm Charges: 48010006 *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT No Bond View Profile >>>

SPRUIELL, XAVIER Booking #: 425735 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 3:29 pm Charges: 48990009 *MTR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO No Bond View Profile >>>

VERRA, RIGOBERTO Booking #: 425734 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 3:22 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $420.00 View Profile >>>

CASTANEDA, OMAR Booking #: 425733 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 1:36 pm Charges: 35990005 *J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G $250000.00 View Profile >>>

CAMPBELL, KELLER Booking #: 425732 Release Date: 01-02-2020 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 1:00 pm Charges: 35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond View Profile >>>

CATHEY, COREY Booking #: 425731 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 11:31 am Charges: 54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond View Profile >>>

BUTLER, MARVIN Booking #: 425730 Release Date: 01-02-2020 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 9:18 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 View Profile >>>

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Rep. Drew Darby to join Congressional Candidate August Pfluger for major campaign announcement

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Monday, January 6th, State Representative Drew Darby (R-San Angelo) will join Republican…

• Chamber to host 104th Annual Banquet

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce will host its 104th Annual Banquet on Thursday, January 23 at …

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, January 3rd, Saturday, January 4th, and Sunday, January 5th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Concho Valley residents celebrating a…

• Out-the-door Forecast for Friday, January 3rd

You may want to consider grabbing the jacket as you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the upper…

• How to stick with your New Year’s fitness resolution

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to get back in shape, experts say one of the hardest parts…

• KLST Weather Forecast; January 2, 2020

Another night of overcast conditions as a cold front moves into our area. This cold front will mostly be dry but we…