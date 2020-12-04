Jail Log: December 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
 
RAMIREZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431125
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
13990026 *GOB*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1852.00
ELLICHMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
431124
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 1:22 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
CONOLY, SCOTT
Booking #:
431123
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 12:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
STEWART, MEGAN
Booking #:
431122
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WILSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431121
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 10:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRIG PAPAPHERNALIA
$3662.00
PAEZ-MORENO, JOSE
Booking #:
431120
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
TURNER, CAROL
Booking #:
431119
Release Date:
12-04-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REYNA, MARCOS
Booking #:
431118
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 5:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 *J/N*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
KLUPENGER, TONI
Booking #:
431117
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MONTEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
431116
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
NECE, TERRY
Booking #:
431114
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA
$662.00
MAGALLAN, RUBEN
Booking #:
431115
Release Date:
12-03-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 12:17 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond

