Jail Log: December 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

Possession: 7

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc CPF: 1

RAMIREZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 431125 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 3:36 am Charges: 13990026 *GOB*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1852.00 ELLICHMAN, DAVID Booking #: 431124 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 1:22 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond CONOLY, SCOTT Booking #: 431123 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 12:18 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 STEWART, MEGAN Booking #: 431122 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 11:02 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond WILSON, MICHAEL Booking #: 431121 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 10:30 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRIG PAPAPHERNALIA $3662.00 PAEZ-MORENO, JOSE Booking #: 431120 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 9:35 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond TURNER, CAROL Booking #: 431119 Release Date: 12-04-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 9:27 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 REYNA, MARCOS Booking #: 431118 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 5:59 pm Charges: 35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 *J/N*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 KLUPENGER, TONI Booking #: 431117 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 3:57 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MONTEZ, DAVID Booking #: 431116 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 3:30 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond NECE, TERRY Booking #: 431114 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 12:33 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSSESSION DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA $662.00 MAGALLAN, RUBEN Booking #: 431115 Release Date: 12-03-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 12:17 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

