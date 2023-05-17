SAN ANGELO, TX— Jacob English signed Wednesday night to further his academic and athletic career at Angelo State University.

English, a three-sport athlete, traded the orange and white for blue and gold and will be a part of the track and field program as a Ram.

“I chose to stay at home obviously because of family. I have to keep close to them and I have to stay close to my friends. I have so much love for all of them. It just means a lot to be around everybody that I grew up with. So it’s just a fantastic experience. I am very excited. I could not be more happy honestly. I just can’t wait for college,” said English.