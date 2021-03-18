‘It’s over us’: Anchors flee TV studio as possible tornado moves across North Carolina station

News

by: FOX8 Digital Desk,

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Anchors at a North Carolina news station experienced a scary moment on Thursday afternoon as a possible tornado moved across the station Thursday afternoon.

During the live broadcast around 5 p.m., Van Denton, the chief meteorologist for Nexstar’s WGHP (FOX8), said, “It’s over us. This is not the room we need to be in,” before saying he and anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen were evacuating the studio.

“In my 37 years working at FOX8, I have never experienced anything like that. I have never heard the roof rattle like that and we have never had to leave the studio in a broadcast like we just did,” McNeill said.

Thankfully, everyone at the station is safe.

There was no apparent structural damage to the building.

Storms that left splintered homes and broken trees across Alabama and Mississippi moved east Thursday across North Carolina but largely spared the Atlantic Coast states any significant damage.

No serious injuries have been reported in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

63°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

61°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

65° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 36°

Friday

67° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 67° 37°

Saturday

74° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 46°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 76° 55°

Monday

73° / 44°
PM Showers
PM Showers 33% 73° 44°

Tuesday

73° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 73° 47°

Wednesday

66° / 45°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

5 AM
Clear
2%
39°

37°

6 AM
Clear
3%
37°

37°

7 AM
Clear
4%
37°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
37°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.