SAN ANGELO, Texas – Participating in National Pet Fire Safety Day on July 15th is a great way to ensure all family members are included in an emergency plan if a fire happens.

The American Kennel Club reports that over 500,000 animals are affected by a house fire in a year with 1,000 of them caused by a pet.

Creating an emergency plan that includes your pets and ways to prevent your pets from starting a fire are the best ways to help ensure your entire family is safe, even the furry ones.

Prevent

American Red Cross shares several tips on ways you can help prevent your pet from starting a fire.

Get rid of open flames – Pets can get curious and will investigate things like an open candle, fire or cooking appliances. Making sure your pets are not left alone near an open flame can help prevent fires.

– Flameless candles look like normal candles but have a light bulb rather than an open flame. Remove stove knobs – Remove the stob knobs or protect them with a cover before leaving your house. Doing so can help prevent your pet from hitting a knob, potentially causing a fire.

Be Prepared

There are multiple ways you can ensure that your family and pets are ready in case of a fire.