Isolated strong storms possible across the Concho Valley tonight

Isolated storm chances are possible once again for the Concho Valley for this afternoon and evening.

Northeastern Concho Valley counties are under a "Slight Risk" for scattered strong storms this evening

The City of San Angelo included in a "Marginal Risk" for isolated strong storms

Dry Line is draped over the Concho Valley which could spark up a few strong to severe storms

Main threats for developing storms include large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall that could pose a threat for localized flooding

Parts of the Concho Valley are under a "Slight Risk" (2/5) for severe weather including the counties of Coleman, Runnels, Concho, and McCulloch. The City of San Angelo is under a marginal risk. The Dry Line is situated over the Concho Valley and with a low pressure system just to our north we could see a few storms develop to the east of the Dry Line throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Throughout the evening, the low pressure system will begin to move eastward dragging the Dry Line to the east, and as a result pushing storm activity out of our area by the late evening.

Below is a look at our in house high resolution model that has this impacting parts of the Concho Valley between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM tonight when many folks are headed home from work.

All models show that the heavy thunderstorm activity will be predominantly in the northeast Concho Valley, especially for Runnels and Coleman counties. There is the potential that a few of these storms can elongate and make their way into central counties such as Tom Green and Concho.

A few of these storms have the possibility to become severe. The Dry Line has a tendency to spin up very strong supercell thunderstorms in a matter of minutes. If a thunderstorm does form and go severe be aware of excessive lightning, large hail, wind gusts of over 60+ mph, and the possibility of an isolated tornado.