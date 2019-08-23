Is your child properly secured in their car seat?

2 out of 3 children are not properly secured in their car seat

“We know that 2 out of 3 children are not properly installed in their car seats,” said Mona Lisa Didelot, Traffic Safety Specialist for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in San Angelo.

Each year, thousands of young children are killed or injured in car crashes. However, the proper use of car seats can help keep children safe. That’s why TxDOT is partnering with the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Safe Kids San Angelo and Mitchell Buick GMC for a “Car Seat Safety Check” on Saturday, August 24th. The event will take place from 3pm to 6pm at the Mitchell Buick GMC car dealership off Sherwood Way.

“We’re gonna check their car seats for recalls, for expiration dates,” added Didelot.

At the event, technicians will be available to weigh and measure children, and ensure they are in the proper car seat.

In 2016, TxDOT received the Presidential Award for their Child Passenger Safety Seat program. If a family does not have a car seat or they have one that is not appropriate for their child, they are able to offer that family a free one.

“We’ve got convertibles, forward-facing, high-back boosters, no-back boosters. Come on out, we want to help anybody that we can,” continued Didelot.

In addition to car seats and other goodies, education is one of the most valuable things that will be provided at the event.

“Car seats expire, they gradually get better every year that they’re built so they’re safer for your child. The education of car seats in general makes a huge difference in your child’s life,” said Luke Jones, Service Manager at Mitchell Buick GMC in San Angelo.

TxDOT encourages parents who are unsure if their child is placed in their car seat correctly, or if their car seat is installed in their car correctly, to attend the event. Every child should travel in a vehicle in the safest way possible.

“We want to be sure that anybody that comes in tomorrow leaves way safer than they arrived,” added Didelot.

“This event saves multiple, thousands of lives throughout the state of Texas. Even if it’s just one life here in San Angelo, it’s just so special to us that that happens,” continued Jones.