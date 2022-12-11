TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Texas without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state.

According to Texas law, all vehicles must have a license plate on the front and the rear. Those who do not adhere to the law can face a fine of up to $200.

The law does specify an exception to the rule for road tractors, motorcycles, trailers, and semitrailers.

AutoList recently compiled a list of states not requiring front license plates. The front license plate is not required in 20 states, according to that list. Even when traveling out of state, vehicles registered in those states only need a rear license plate.

Those looking for more information on license plate information can visit the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles website.