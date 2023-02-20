SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets dominate Paint Rock 82-12 in the bi-district round of the 2023 playoffs. The Hornets led from wire-to-wire the entire game.

The Hornets move on to 25-1 on the year and are hungry for much more than a bi-district victory, they want a championship trophy.

Irion County will face the winner of Sanderson and Sierra Blanca in the Area Round.

“I mean it’s playoff time and so it’s time to turn it up a notch and take it to take a step higher. So, we definitely want to come out here with a lot of intensity. Especially on defense, push the ball, take care. When we had the advantage offensively, go ahead and score the basketball. We shot the ball really well and I’m real proud of our kids great win and looking forward to the next round,” said head coach John Morrow.