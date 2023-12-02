(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” NBC’s Andrea Canning takes you into the disappearance of a missing Phoenix teen, 17-year-old Alissa Turney.

It took years before detectives treated Turney’s case as a homicide. Then, a new investigation unearthed dark family secrets, leading to a dramatic courtroom drama and an outcome no one saw coming.

Here is a preview of Canning’s report:

They’re out there somewhere mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters — people who vanish without a trace.

Ten years ago, “Dateline” posed a question on Facebook, “Have you ever known someone who simply disappeared?”

The comments poured in, hundreds of people told us about unsolved cases from their towns and cities.

Dateline: The Day Alissa Disappeared

The response was so overwhelming, the very next day, “Dateline” launched an online series to help shine a light on the missing.

And that’s how we heard about this story.

A young woman named Sarah Turney sent “Dateline” a tweet about her sister Alissa, a 17-year-old who went missing back in 2001.

Sarah told “Dateline” about her social media crusade to find out what happened.

It’s a dark family drama with explosive allegations and a case with an ending that no one saw coming.

ANDREA CANNING: In all my years at “Dateline,” this is the first time I’d never seen this happen.

JAMES TURNEY: It– it was a shock.

Watch “Dateline: The Day Alissa Disappeared” Friday at 9 p.m. on NBC4.