SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Carolyn McEnrue sat down with Kenzie Davis, the Event Coordinator for the San Angelo Laura W Bush Institute for Women’s Health, to discuss “Gril Power,” an event set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center.

This is the first time in three years that the event is taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event invites girls in grades 3-5 and their mothers for dancing, games and learning how to build relationships with other girls. There will be breakout sessions throughout the event so girls and mothers can discuss with each other and lunch will be provided during the event.

For more information about the event and the institute, go to www.laurabushinstitute.org