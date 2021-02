SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the City of San Angelo and TXDOT, the Paul Ann Blvd. intersection at US 67 will be closed to traffic Wednesday, February 3rd.

The intersection will be closed as the new bridge deck over Paul Ann Blvd. is being poured.

Traffic needing to cross over will need to use Tractor Trail.

It is expected that Paul Ann Blvd. will reopen to motorists after lunch when the bridge pour is complete.