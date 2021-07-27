Intersection of Knickerbocker and Johnson Street to be closed Wednesday morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The intersection of Knickerbocker Road and Johnson Street, in front of Scherz Landscape Company, will be closed Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

AEP Texas is putting up new electrical lines across Knickerbocker road, and once the power lines are in place, the intersection will be reopened.

AEP expects to be finished around 11:00 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and advises the public to look for an alternate route.

The existing power lines in the area were damaged during one of the micro-burst storms we had last year.