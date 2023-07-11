WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The 74th NATO summit kicked off today with a show of unity with Turkey now on board with Sweden joining the alliance.

Just hours before the 31 members of the NATO alliance gathered in Lithuania for their annual summit, NATO’s secretary general announced Turkey has agreed to support Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance after nearly a year of opposition.

“This is this is good for Sweden, Sweden will become a full member of the alliance. It’s good for Turkey because Turkey is NATO ally that will benefit from a stronger NATO,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

The president of Turkey said he first needs to send the accession protocol to the Turkish parliament for approval.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan applauded the deal, which would allow Sweden to become the 32nd member of NATO.

“While this deal was, of course, the product of direct talks among the three parties to that agreement – NATO, Turkey and Sweden, the United States had significant recent engagement with everyone involved,” Sullivan said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the eve of the summit that he hopes the leaders will consider inviting Ukraine to join next.

But in a CNN exclusive interview, President Joe Biden said the timing isn`t right.

“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now at this moment, in the middle of the war,” Biden said in the interview.

A spokesperson for the Kremlin said any talk of Ukraine joining NATO would be considered a threat to Russia and lead to a firm reaction.