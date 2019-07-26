Drug suspects call police after getting stuck in cocaine-filled shipping container in Belgium

A picture taken on April 20, 2016 shows containers in the Belgian port of Antwerp. (Credit: PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Not great timing. On Wednesday, Belgium experienced its hottest day on record with temperatures rising to 102 Fahrenheit (39.2 Celsius). Conditions were unbearable across most of Europe and two men found themselves in a sticky situation — trapped in a shipping container full of cocaine. The men became so hot that they called the police on themselves.

Police were called to the port of Antwerp on Wednesday by the men, who were trapped inside a shipping container for several hours, a spokesman for Antwerp’s shipping police said.

“They called the police to get them out of there, because the container was locked from the outside,” a spokesman for Antwerp’s shipping police told CNN.

The police were in for quite a surprise. “They found a lot of cocaine inside the container,” the spokesman said.

The two men are currently in custody, and police have opened an investigation.

Wednesday’s temperature record of 102 Fahrenheit was smashed a day later, with 105.2 degrees recorded, according to the UK’s Met Office.