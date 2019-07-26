Australian border officials find $1 million in liquid meth inside snow globes

Officials released this photo of a seized snow globe.

The liquid methamphetamine totaled more than 7 liters, officials said.

(CNN) – A unique drug bust took place at boarder control in Sydney, Australia. Officials say they have intercepted more than $1 million worth of liquid methamphetamine hidden inside 15 snow globes.

The drug, totaling 7.5 liters, arrived by air from Canada.

Australian Border Force Aviation Goods officers examined and X-rayed the snow globes. Tests of the liquid inside returned a “presumptive positive result for methamphetamine,” the Australian Border Force said in a statement.

“Our officers work tirelessly to prevent these harmful drugs from making it into Australian communities, and I’m proud of the results they continue to achieve,” border force regional commander Danielle Yannopoulos said. “The ABF has invested heavily in our technological capability in recent years and we can see further into every package than ever before.”