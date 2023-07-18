BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and Latin American leaders concluded a summit that was supposed to be a love-in after eight years of separation, but instead ended Tuesday with aggravation over the failure to unanimously support even a bland statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Europe’s fervent support of Ukraine clashed with the more distant or neutral approach pervasive in the 33-nation Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. What should have been a mere detail in a landmark summit celebrating economic ties and fresh investment became its encompassing theme.

In the end, the shadow of Russian President Vladimir Putin hovered over the two-day meeting because Nicaragua refused to join 59 other nations, including Cuba and Venezuela, in a common criticism of the war.

“All the select members are aligned except Nicaragua,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “I do respect the internal process not to outvote just one member.”

There also was criticism and disappointment on the Latin American side.

“We’re very sorry for the situation. And really, I mean, we’re very surprised that there are members of our group which oppose any resolution concerning this war,” said Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren. “It’s a war of aggression.”

Common conclusions are traditionally issued at the end of such summits, and Tuesday’s lack of such a statement dampened a meeting that otherwise was a warm blanket of words and commitments between trusted partners from each side of the Atlantic.

Instead of a clear condemnation of Russia that the EU wanted, the statement endorsed by all countries except Nicaragua would merely have expressed “deep concern on the ongoing war against Ukraine.”

It was a standoff over an issue that a vast majority of the 60 nations attending had already expressed common views in several votes at the United Nations and other international institutions.

Even beyond the war in Russia, some divergences stood out. While the 27-nation EU focused on new economic initiatives and closer cooperation to stave off surging Chinese influence in the region, several CELAC leaders brought century-old recriminations over colonialism and slavery to the table.

With such distractions, long-stalled trade agreements — such as a huge EU-Mercosur deal — made little to no palpable progress, beyond promises that they could be wrapped up within months.

If something were on show, it was Central and South America’s increased confidence, boosted by a huge injection of funds from China and the knowledge that their critical raw materials will become ever more vital as the EU seeks to end an excessive reliance on Beijing’s rare mineral resources.

Their last such encounter was in 2015, and since then the COVID-19 pandemic and Brazil’s three-year departure from CELAC had made the Atlantic Ocean separating the two sides seem wider.

Now the next summit is set for 2025 already, in Colombia.