A woman is paralyzed after eating an expired can of soup

NBC News Channel

PARIS, FRANCE – In northern France a woman has become almost completely paralyzed after consuming an out-of-date can of soup.

The woman ate soup from a can that had expanded because of gases produced by botulism. She was admitted into the hospital about ten days ago and a family friend told French TV that doctors are saying she has little chance of recovering the use of her limbs.

The European Union mandates two dates on all packaged food.

One is a “consume preferable before date” and the other is “consume until” date. The woman ate the soup past the “consume until” date.

A scientist with the Pasteur Institute said botulism is highly dangerous because it has no smell and no taste, so if you have a can that is swollen, do not use it, throw it away.