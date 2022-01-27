SAN ANGELO, Texas – The United Nations General Assembly designated January 27th as the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and Birkenau. Its now known as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“The Holocaust was the systematic state sponsored killing of an estimated 6 million Jews and several million other groups of people by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945,” said Dr. Rebekah McMillan, an ASU Assistant Professor of History.

As a member of the Jewish community Ami Mizell-Flint shares why today is a day of reflection for her family.

“I personally have family members who died during the holocaust, family members I never got to meet, family members that my surviving family remembers and so it truly is a day of memorial, its a day of remembering what those lives could have been,” said Mizell-Flint.

Educating a new generation on what and why the holocaust happened, Dr. McMillan says is how we prevent history from repeating itself.

“It helps us remember why this happened, how it could happen, but how we can make sure it never happens again. That’s ultimately what the goal is, to remember the dangers of an ideology like this that can cause such damage and loss of human life,” McMillan said.

Mizell-Flint shares one last sentiment, a poem that she says encapsulates this day.

“First they came for the socialists but I did not speak out because I was not a socialist, ” Mizell-Flint said. “Then they came for the trade unionist but I did not speak out because I am not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews but I did not speak out because I am not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me. That’s by Martin Niemöller.”