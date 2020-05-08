‘Inspiring Happiness’ parade held at Buckner Baptist Retirement Community

Residents at the Buckner Baptist Retirement Community got a nice surprise Friday morning. The “Inspiring Happiness” parade made it’s way through the campus.

“It’s been difficult them being secluded from others so we just organized with a bunch of different car clubs, hospices, and home health, and our families, and some of the residents from other parts of the campus as well,” Erin Kelly, Marketing Director for the Buckner Baptist Retirement Community said.

More than 50 cars lined up to wave to residents as they stood outside of their homes or at their windows.

“We’re just really trying to bring some happiness some smiles to the residents. Some of them are very secluded because they can’t drive or they have family that doesn’t feel comfortable coming to see them,” Kelly said.

Kelly says the main goals of the parade were to bring happiness, celebrate the residents and staff, and find the good there is in the world.

“I just hope people start seeing that good can come out of tough situations,” Kelly said.

For weekly updates from the Buckner Retirement Communities group, click here.